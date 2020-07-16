Lubbock- Zella Harris passed away June 14, 2020. She was born April 5, 1921 to Clyde & Eva Starrett in Crosby County. In 1936 she moved to Dickens County. Zella moved to Lubbock.
She is survived by Eugene Harris & his wife, Elaine; Dwain Harris & his wife, Becky; five grandchildren & their spouses: Randall & Gayla Harris, Melissa & Kent Price, Kristi & Jeremy Howard, Deanne &Trent Dietert, &Amy Sewell; eleven great-grandchildren: Hunter Harris, Kaitlin Harris, Reagan Harris, Thomas Price, Loree Price, Alexis Howard, Hanna Dietert, Justin Dietert, Cody Dietert, Catherine Sewell, & Grady Sewell; one sister: Ava Mauldin; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one grandchild, Collin Dwain Harris; her parents; and three sisters, Lavern Waldrep, Melba Jackson, & Loneta Reid.
Zella loved and clung to life, family, and friends but did not fear death. She passed from this world confident of the words in John 3:16. "For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." The last time Zella's two sons were together with her, she pulled them both to her cheeks. With her face showing pure contentment, she said, "If you're looking for a happier old woman than I am, I don't know where you're gonna look." What more beautiful and sincere words could express her faith?
Honorary pallbearers are: Trent Dietert, Randall Harris, Kent Price, Jeremy Howard, Rickey Ball, & Benny Ball.
Because of Covid 19, traditional visitation & memorial services will not be held. Interment will be private.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
