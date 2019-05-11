Home

Lubbock- Zoe Nell Morris Hall Born July 20, 1937. Deceased May 8, 2019. Zoe was born and lived her entire life on the Llano Estacado, in Lubbock, TX. She was a graduate of Lubbock High School, Class of 1957. She was a loyal servant of God. She was loyal to God, family and friends, country and Texas. She was loved by everyone who knew her and saw the good in everyone she met. She retired from the USPS as a rural route mail carrier for over 20 years. She traveled but always returned home where she believed, "The prairie has a beauty of its very own". Preceded by her father Thomas Travis Morris, mother Verne Erie Mills, grandchild Dustin Proctor, brothers Dale and Ellis Morris, sister Kathryn Frentress and husband Howard D. Hall. Survived by sisters Barbara and Marylyn, brother Norman, sons William E. "Dub" and Keith Hall, daughter Glenda Ferguson, grandchildren Lauren, Austin, Addi, Garrett and Ben, greatchildren Miles, Taryn. Dearly missed but will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held Sunday May 12, 2019 from 3pm til 7pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. Committal service will be held Monday May 13, 2019 10am at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. In addition to flowers the family asks you to make a donation to the West Texas Chapter.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
