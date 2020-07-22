1/1
ZOLA J. SCHLEGEL
1949 - 2020
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Zola Schlegel, 70, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Anton Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 9:00 a.m.to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to three or less at a time. Please celebrate the life of Zola by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Zola passed away July 20, 2020. Zola was born November 5, 1949 in Lubbock, TX to Douglas and Zelda Teague. She graduated from Anton High School in 1968 and attended West Texas State University. Zola lived and raised her family in Snyder, Texas, living there from 1976 until 2004 when she moved to Lubbock. She was a bookkeeper and human resource administrator during her work career. Zola was a member of the Methodist Church and was a Girl Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was active in many organizations including the United Way, Emmaus Community and prison ministry in Snyder.

Loved ones include son, Russell Schlegel; daughter Kellie Schlegel; mother, Zelda Teague Barnett; sister Malva Teague-Smith; a nephew; two nieces; and three grand nieces and a grand nephew.

Preceded in death by her father, Douglas Teague; step-father, Jimmy Barnett.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a favorite charity.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
