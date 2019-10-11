|
|
Lubbock- 85, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Zollie was born on November 18. 1933 to Joseph White and Marty Washington in Marlin, TX. Zollie retired from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport after 40 years. Zollie leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Vera White; five sons, Joseph (Christie) White, Robert (Freddie) White, Earnest White, Gregory White, and Edward (Angela) White; two daughters, Glori Reddick and Alice Arnold; one brother, Danny (Dee) White; three sisters-in-law, Frances (Frank) Villegas, Adella (Rogelio Ramirez) Soto, and Lupita (Phillip Hermesillio) Caballero; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7p.m. and wake will follow from 7 to 8 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019