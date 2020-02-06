Home

Caitriona McKEAG

McKEAG
Caitriona
Birthday Memories of Caitriona
Whose 29th Birthday is on
7th February
Wishing you were here today for even just a while,
So we could say Happy Birthday and see your loving smile.
The only gifts today will be your sweet memories left behind.
Of laughter, joy and happiness that echo in our minds.
We'll gaze upon your pictures,
We'll think of you with Love,
And hope you're doing fine in Heaven up above.
May the Angels hold you closely and sing you a happy song,
And we'll be sending wishes today and all year long.

Happy Birthday.
Mum and Dad.
xxxx
Published in Lurgan Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
