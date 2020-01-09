|
|
|
SCARLETT
Edel ( nee Greene )
7th Anniversary
Cherished memories of our precious daughter Edel who passed away the 6th January 2013. Deeply loved and missed so much every day. You were as sweet as the heather and as strong as the oak tree. Your heartbroken Mammy and Daddy, Dorothy and Eugene.
For love is strong as death. Song of Songs 8: 6-7
SCARLETT Edel (nee Greene )
7th Anniversary of our deeply loved sister who passed away the 6th January 2013. To lose someone so special is really hard to bear. There is a love that is so rare, that only a brother and sister share. We shared that love Edel you and I, from the day I was born until the day you died. So look after her Lord while she takes her rest, for here on earth she was the best. ' A joy to be with '
Shaun, Eugene and Mark.
Published in Lurgan Mail on Jan. 9, 2020