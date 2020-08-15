|
HARRISON Faith - The parents of baby Faith Harrison (17/05/2020) would like to express sincere thanks to
kind family, friends
and neighbours who sympathised, sent cards and letters or who attended to show their support at the roadside on the day of the funeral and to those who generously gave donations in lieu
for Donaghcloney Parish- Holy Trinity Fabric Fund.
A special thank you to Rev Canon Bryan Martin and Rev George Okikiolu for their words of comfort
and prayers during a
time of sorrow and for the compassionate service at the home and the graveside. Thank you to Donaghcloney Parish for their continued support and to those within
the Parish who made effective arrangements at the Churchyard during a time of social distancing. Thank you to Ronnie Russell Funeral Director who carried out the
funeral arrangements with professionalism and compassion. Thanks also to family who made available audio and video facilities. We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our heartfelt gratitude.
John & Alison
Annaghanoon,
Waringstown.
Published in Lurgan Mail on Aug. 15, 2020