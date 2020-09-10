|
MAGEE
Fergus The Wife and Family of the late Fergus Magee would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to them after the loss of Fergus.
We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks
to all who cared for, looked after and supported Fergus during his life.
To his GP's and Staff at Church Walk surgery.
To Marguarite McEvoy and all the
District Nursing Team.
To Linda Kilpatrick and all the carers who cared
for Fergus in such a personal way. Thank you!
To the staff of Acute Care team Lurgan Hospital who cared for Fergus during his last days.
A special thank you to all our friends, neighbours and family who supported and cared for us especially over the past number of years.
To all who helped us in any way,
called at our home, sent cards, mass cards, flowers, phoned and attended his funeral mass.
To the Golden Crust Bakery and to
Pauline Skelton for providing the lovely food.
A special thank you to Fr Wright and Fr Joseph for attending to Fergus, to Fr Joseph for his
words and prayers at the Mass which were of
great comfort to us all.
To Sinead and Jonathan for the
beautiful music and singing.
Thank you to Jack and Margaret Mc Alernon for the professional and dignified way they organised
and carried out the funeral.
Finally, thank you, for all your kind donations to Polio Survivors Ireland.
Fergus's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Friday September 18th at 7.00pm in
St Peter's Church, Lurgan.
Published in Lurgan Mail on Sept. 10, 2020