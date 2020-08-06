|
|
|
BLAKELY Isabel (Bell) The daughters and son of the late Isabel Blakely wish to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the extended family circle, friends and neighbours who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. We would like to thank those who telephoned, sent cards, messages of condolence and made donations. We would like to extend a special thanks for the recent support from the Acute Care at Home Team and the long-standing input from Lurgan District Nursing. Our thanks to the Reverend David Henry for conducting the funeral service. Also, our sincere thanks to Malcolmson Funeral Services for the caring, dignified and professional service they provided. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement of our sincere thanks and appreciation.
Published in Lurgan Mail on Aug. 6, 2020