Very Rev. John Byrne RIP
Parish Priest Moyraverty and Seagoe Parishes
The Family of the Late Fr. John Byrne, Tim, Siobhan and Nick, Brother-in-Law, Sisters-in-Law nieces, nephews and the entire family circle, Archbishop Eamon Martin, Most Rev John McAreavey and the Priests of the Diocese of Dromore, wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them on the recent bereavement of a much loved brother and priest. To all those who attended the wake, Reception of Remains and Funeral who travelled a distance to be with us your presence was greatly appreciated.
We wish to acknowledge the outstanding care of Mr. Eamon Mackle, Craigavon
Area Hospital, the staff of St. John's House, Newry and Dr. Richard Flood for the
exceptional care Fr. John received in his final weeks. We would also like to thank
his close friends who supported him during his illness Teresa, Cathy and Paul Hughes, Cathy's husband Kevin Magill, Brenda McKernan all who were there for John during the weeks of his illness and even into his final days. To Fr. Desmond Mooney who opened his home in Mayobridge to Fr. John and was by his side right to the end, we cannot thank you enough for being there for John and being a good friend to him.
Thanks also to Charles Digney & Sons, Funeral Directors for the care and dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out. Thank you to Louise Corey for her help at Fr. John's wake. Thank you to the Lourdes Committees of
Moyraverty, Seagoe and Newry Parishes who stewarded at the Reception of the Remains at Newry Cathedral on the Monday evening. To Terence Rafferty, Terry Rafferty Jnr. Organists, Mr Callum Young, student priest and Chris Greene soloists for the beautiful music during the Reception of the Remains and at the Requiem Mass.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as an expression of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Fr. John's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 18th July 2020 at 7.30pm in St. Anthony's Church, Craigavon, on Sunday 19th July 2020 at 11.00 am in St. Patrick's Church, Derrymacash and Sunday 19th July 2020 at 12 Noon in St.Patrick & St. Colman's Cathedral, Newry.
May his gentle soul Rest in Peace
Published in Lurgan Mail on July 16, 2020