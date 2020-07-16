|
RICHARDSON Rebecca (Renee) The husband, sons, daughters and family circle of the late Renee Richardson formly of Slievecoole Park, Lurgan wish to thank all those that sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. To those who attended the funeral, telephoned, sent cards/letters, social media messages or helped in any way. To management and staff of Hamilton Court Care Home, Armagh for their care for Renee in the past 4 years. Rev Gordan Best for his continuous pastoral care, support and conducting the funeral service. To Malcolmson's Funeral Directors, Lurgan for the professional manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lurgan Mail on July 16, 2020