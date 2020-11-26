|
|
|
MATHERS Victor The wife and family of the late Victor Mathers of Dollingstown would like to express their thanks to everyone who has offered sympathy and kindness at this difficult time by telephoning, sending cards, calling at the house and attending the funeral.
We would especially like to thank our neighbour
Mrs Harper and her family for all their love and support, not just at this time, but over the years. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Craigavon Area Hospital for the care and attention that they gave Victor in his last days. Thank you also to the
Rev'd Simon Genoa for his support over the last few weeks and his words of comfort at the Funeral Service. Special thanks to our friends
Jack and Margaret McLearnon for enabling us to fulfil Victor's final wish. And finally, thank you to Malcolmsons Funeral Service for their dignified, caring and professional services.
Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted
as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Lurgan Mail on Nov. 26, 2020