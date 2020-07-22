|
AUSTIN On July 13th 2020, peacefully in Market Harborough formerly of Houghton Regis, Adrian, aged 62 years.
A devoted husband of Carol, much loved dad of Craig and Matthew and "Boss" to Jamie. Adrian was a treasured son of Annie and the late George, brother to Phillip, Christine, Caroline and Allison. He will be greatly missed by Ruby and Alice. Loved and remembered always by family and friends. Adrian's funeral service will be held on Thursday 6th August at 11:30am at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
It will be family members only please.
A celebration of Adrian's life will be planned at a later date.
All flowers and further enquires please to Co - operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Luton News on July 22, 2020