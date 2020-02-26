|
|
|
HUGHES Agnes
(Nessie Semple) Passed away peacefully on
12th February 2020 aged 77 years.
A much loved wife, mum, sister,
nan and aunt.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Luton on
Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 10:00a.m. followed by a burial at the
Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Nessie
may be made, if desired,
to Great Ormond Street Hospital.
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds.
LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 26, 2020