Agnes Milne

Agnes Milne Notice
Milne Agnes Teresa Passed away peacefully
on 11th May 2020
aged 86 years.
For now, a private Graveside Service at West Street Cemetery will take place and then, once concerns for the coronavirus have passed,
a Memorial Service to celebrate Agnes's life will be arranged.
Thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Donations in memory of Agnes
may be made, if desired, to
Keech Cottage Hospice and CAFOD
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on May 20, 2020
