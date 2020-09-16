|
BARFORD Allan Joseph Of Sundorne, Shrewsbury
Formerly of Leagrave, Luton.
Passed away peacefully at the
Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, on
August 21, 2020, aged 80 years.
Much loved Partner of Pat, wonderful Dad to both Donna and Rohan.
Allan will be sadly missed by Andy, Rob and all his loving family and friends.
A private Funeral Service will take place at Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury on Thursday September 24, 2020
at 1.15pm.
Live webcasting of the Funeral Service will be available, please contact the Funeral Directors for further details.
Donations if desired will be shared between the ENT, Vascular and
Gastro Wards at the Royal
Shrewsbury Hospital.
All Inquiries please to
Frank Painter and Sons
Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury
01743 362 024
Published in Luton News on Sept. 16, 2020