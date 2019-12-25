Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Anthony Saxty

Anthony Saxty Notice
SAXTY Anthony John
(Known as Tony) Passed away on 4th December 2019 aged 88 years.
He will be dearly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place
at 1:00pm on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services) may be sent direct to the charity or alternatively a donation box will be available on the
day of the funeral.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Dec. 25, 2019
