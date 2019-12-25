|
|
|
SAXTY Anthony John
(Known as Tony) Passed away on 4th December 2019 aged 88 years.
He will be dearly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place
at 1:00pm on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services) may be sent direct to the charity or alternatively a donation box will be available on the
day of the funeral.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Dec. 25, 2019