Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Aubrey Lake

Aubrey Lake Notice
LAKE Aubrey John Passed away peacefully in Mile End Hospital in London on
23rd February 2020, aged 83, after a long and difficult illness.
He will be dearly missed by his family and all his friends.
The funeral service will take place at Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in his memory for Alzheimer's Society or
Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 4, 2020
