|
|
|
HAMILTON AUDREY MABEL
Passed away peacefully at home
on Friday 6th November aged 93
after a difficult few months.
Loving wife to Ken (deceased)
and dear mother to Jane and Mary.
Caring Nana to Richard and Emma
and Great-Nana to Crystal.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral at Vale Crematorium, Stopsley
Tuesday 24th November at 12 noon.
Live feed available - contact
Co-op Funeral Care 01462 450647
for access information or enquiries
No flowers, donations appreciated
via GoFundMe for Audrey's Bequest for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
Published in Luton News on Nov. 18, 2020