Audrey Smith Notice
Smith Audrey Kathleen Passed away at home on 22nd March 2020 aged 80 years following a sudden diagnosis
of Lung Cancer.
As a loving mum, granny, sister and
friend she will be greatly missed by
all who loved and knew her.
A private family only funeral
will be held on 22nd April 2020
with a Thanksgiving Service
to follow in due course.
Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/
audreykathleensmith.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ. 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Apr. 8, 2020
