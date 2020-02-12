|
|
|
WALLACE Avaril Mary Passed away peacefully
with her family on
5th February 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved mother of David
and grandmother to Charlotte, Alexander and James.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Avaril's funeral on Friday 6th March to be held at Dunstable Cemetery Chapel,
West Street, Dunstable at 12pm followed by a service of thanksgiving
at Dunstable Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, to Keech Hospice Care,
Great Bramingham Lane, Streatley, Luton, LU3 3NT
Published in Luton News on Feb. 12, 2020