|
|
|
Chambers Barbara Formerly of Luton passed away at the age of 96.
Will be sadly missed by
Daughter Denise, Daughter in law Theresa, Grandchildren Kellie, Paul, Joanne and Great Grandchildren
Luke, Molly, Angus, Milo and River.
She was a councillor for Sundon Park and a County Councillor for Luton for many years she also helped at the local schools of Sundon Park and was on parent governors at the schools.
Any donations to
Breast Cancer as survived this .
Published in Luton News on Oct. 7, 2020