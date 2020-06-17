Home

(Accountant, retired) Passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday 7th June 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice, Plymouth.
Beloved husband of Jean (deceased) and much-loved father of Lewis and Matthew. Basil put his love of accountancy to good use for charitable causes throughout his life. Those at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Luton, the homeless charity NOAH and the Alban Neve Deaf Centre may remember his contribution.
His family offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of St. Luke's, where he was cared for with great kindness, gentleness and sensitivity
in his final days.
A private cremation will take place on 17th June 2020. A memorial for wider family and friends to participate in is planned for a later date. Donations for Marie Curie Nurses or St. Luke's Hospice Plymouth may be made online at wcpltd.com or sent to
Walter C. Parson, Plympton, Plymouth, PL7 1QW Tel: 01752 343848
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020
