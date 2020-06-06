|
|
|
Le-Vien Beatrice
'Blitz' Passed away peacefully at home
on 22nd May 2020, aged 78.
Blitz will live on in the hearts of her children Grainne and Joe and grandchildren Clara, Thomas, Esme and Jessie and lovingly remembered
by her son in law Mark.
A private family funeral service will take place due the current restrictions.
A memorial service will follow at a
later date to celebrate Blitz's life.
Donations for Keech Hospice may
be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
beatricele-vien.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals
Luton. Tel no: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 6, 2020