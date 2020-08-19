|
|
|
McGRODER
(Nee Corr)
Bernadette 'Bernie' Passed away peacefully on
10th August 2020 at UCLH,
aged 60 years.
A very much loved Wife, Mum, Nannie,
Daughter, Sister, Auntie and Friend.
A private family service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday
29th August 2020 at Holy Family Church followed by the burial at
the Vale Cemetery at 11:30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, in memory of Bernie for Luton & Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund and Haematology Cancer
may be made online at www.memorygiving.com/
bernadettemcgroder.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 19, 2020