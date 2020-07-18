Home

Betty Marsh Notice
MARSH Betty
née Edgerton Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loving family,
on 14th July 2020, aged 81 years.
Much-loved wife, mother and grandmother, also lovingly known as "Auntie Betty" by those that attended her Lovers Walk Playgroup
over more than 30 years.
A private family service will take place at The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel) in due course. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Betty
may be made, if desired,
to Make-A-Wish Foundation UK
c/o White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds.
LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
or by visiting www.make-a-wish.org.uk
Published in Luton News on July 18, 2020
