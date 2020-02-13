|
|
|
COYNE Brenda Anne Peacefully passed away on
21st January 2020, at Mayfield's
Care Home, aged 80 years.
Reunited with her beloved
Husband Michael.
Dearly loved 'Auntie B'
of Elaine, Neale and Tony.
Brenda worked at Laporte Chemical Works in Luton and was Church Warden at Holy Trinity Church, Luton.
Brenda will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service was held on Monday 3rd February 2020 at Flintshire Crematorium, North Wales.
Memorial Service to be held Sunday
16th February 2020 at 12noon
at Holy Trinity Church, Luton.
Family flowers only please, however,
a donation in aid of Mayfield's Residential Home Activities Fund
would be gratefully received.
The Anderson Family have been entrusted with the arrangements.
All enquiries to Anderson Family Run Funeral Directors, 11 Chester Road, Whitby Village, Ellesmere Port. Telephone: (0151) 357 2671
Published in Luton News on Feb. 13, 2020