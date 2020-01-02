|
|
|
BIRD Brian Aged 84.
Formerly of Luton and
SKF Ballbearing Company.
Passed away surrounded by family in Scunthorpe Hospital after a short illness on 14th December 2019.
Family flowers only.
Funeral service to take place at on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe at 14.00.
All attending are encouraged to wear colour rather than black.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS. Tel 01427 612131
Published in Luton News on Jan. 2, 2020