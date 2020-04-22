Home

Brian Brandon Notice
BRANDON Brian John
'Speedy' Passed away on 6th April 2020,
aged 77 years.
A loving Husband to Kathleen,
Dad to Julie and Helen, Grandad
and Great-Grandad to
all his Grandchildren and
Great-Grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by
all who knew him.
A private family funeral service will be held in due course.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Dementia UK and the Alzheimers Society can be
made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com.
We will be celebrating his life
at a later date.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020
