Doyle Bridie formerly of Williamstown, Galway and Luton, passed away peacefully at home on
Wednesday 29th April 2020.
Beloved wife of Noel Doyle (deceased)
and loving mother to
Teresa, Mary, Helen, Jackie,
Gerard, Michelle and Noel.
She will be sadly missed by her children, 14 grandchildren,
3 great grandchildren,
friends and extended family.
A private funeral
will be held on 20th May.
There will be a memorial service in the future where friends and family
will have the opportunity to
celebrate Bridie's life.
May she rest in eternal peace.
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020
