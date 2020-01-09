|
|
|
HALL Brigid Theresa
"Breda" Passed away peacefully on
1st January 2020, aged 74 years. Requiem mass takes place at 10:00am on Saturday 18th January 2020 at
Catholic Church of the Holy Family, Luton followed by the committal at Luton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/bredahall
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Jan. 9, 2020