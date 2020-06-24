|
Clarke Bryan Alexander Hilland Of Luton, formerly of Lisburn,
Northern Ireland,
passed away on 1st June 2020
after a short illness, aged 58 years.
Sadly missed by his children
Kieran, Lauren, Tom and Daryl
and all family and friends.
A Celebration of Bryan's life will take place on Thursday 25 June 2020 at Luton Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Please wear a touch of
orange if you are able to.
No flowers please by family request. Family and invited friends only due to restrictions. Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Luton,
tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 24, 2020