Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Clarke

Notice Condolences

Bryan Clarke Notice
Clarke Bryan Alexander Hilland Of Luton, formerly of Lisburn,
Northern Ireland,
passed away on 1st June 2020
after a short illness, aged 58 years.
Sadly missed by his children
Kieran, Lauren, Tom and Daryl
and all family and friends.
A Celebration of Bryan's life will take place on Thursday 25 June 2020 at Luton Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Please wear a touch of
orange if you are able to.
No flowers please by family request. Family and invited friends only due to restrictions. Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Luton,
tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -