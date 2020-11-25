Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Services
67 The Quadrant
Marshalwick, Hertfordshire AL4 9RD
01727 812244
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Marsh

Notice Condolences

Carol Marsh Notice
MARSH Carol Passed away peacefully on 13th November 2020 aged 72. Formerly a teacher at
Denbigh Junior School.
Sadly missed by her sister
Angela and brother Brian.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th December,
11am at Harwood Park Crematorium, Knebworth. Due to COVID 19, there is limited attendance, so if you
would like to attend, please contact Phillips Funeral Services on
01727 812244 for information.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be welcome,
direct to Rennie Grove Hospice Care
([email protected]).
Published in Luton News on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -