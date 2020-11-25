|
MARSH Carol Passed away peacefully on 13th November 2020 aged 72. Formerly a teacher at
Denbigh Junior School.
Sadly missed by her sister
Angela and brother Brian.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th December,
11am at Harwood Park Crematorium, Knebworth. Due to COVID 19, there is limited attendance, so if you
would like to attend, please contact Phillips Funeral Services on
01727 812244 for information.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be welcome,
direct to Rennie Grove Hospice Care
([email protected]).
Published in Luton News on Nov. 25, 2020