BURRELL Christine Sandra Passed away on
15th January 2020, aged 70 years.
She will be dearly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service takes place
at 1:00pm
on Thursday 6th February 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Immediate family flowers
only by request.
Donations for MND Association may be made on the day via a donation box,
or alternatively by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
christineburrell.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020