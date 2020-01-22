Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Christine Burrell

Christine Burrell Notice
BURRELL Christine Sandra Passed away on
15th January 2020, aged 70 years.
She will be dearly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service takes place
at 1:00pm
on Thursday 6th February 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Immediate family flowers
only by request.
Donations for MND Association may be made on the day via a donation box,
or alternatively by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
christineburrell.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020
