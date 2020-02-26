|
|
|
FULLBROOK Christopher John Passed away peacefully on 12th February 2020, aged 58 years.
Funeral service takes place at 10:30am on Monday 16th March 2020 at
St Martin De Porres RC Church, Luton,
followed by a private family committal.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brompton and Harefield Hospital Charity Fund can be
sent via either www.memorygiving.com/
christopherfullbrook
or Neville Funeral Service, Marsh Road, Luton, Beds, LU3 2RZ. 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 26, 2020