BINGHAM Churchill Simpson Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Sunday 12th July 2020, aged 80 years. Devoted husband to Shirley,
wonderful father to Anthony and Steven, beloved grandfather to Niall, Ryan and Jo, loving brother and uncle, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The procession shall be driving down Thornhill Road, Luton at 10:00 with the private funeral service at The Chapel, The Vale at 10:30 on 31st July 2020, followed by interment at
The Vale at 11:30. Flowers welcome, or donations if desired to Parkinson's UK via www.memorygiving.com/
churchillbingham.
All enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ. 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on July 29, 2020
