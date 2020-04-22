|
|
|
HARRIS Colin Barry Succumbed to Covid-19
on 12 April 2020 aged 78
at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.
Much loved brother of Roger and
Linda (Horton), beloved uncle of
Susan, Tony, Robin and Russell and great-uncle to their children.
Colin was the second son of Jack and Mrs I. F. Harris J.P. His mother was pivotal in pushing government and local authorities to provide health and educational facilities for the physically and mentally disadvantaged and she was a founder member of The Luton Society for Mentally Handicapped Children & Adults, now part of Mencap.
Colin was a regular attender at the
21 Club Luton, the Drama Club
and The Base.
He will be greatly missed by all
his many friends and carers
as well as his family.
A memorial service and celebration
of Colin's happy life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Any enquiries c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare
Telephone: 01582-725493.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020