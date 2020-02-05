|
SAYERS Constance Mary Formerly of Cemetery Road Houghton Regis,
passed away peacefully on
17th January 2020, aged 103 years.
Reunited once again with her husband John she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Cedar Chapel) on Monday 17th February 2020
at 1:30 p.m.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in memory of
Constance may be made, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Feb. 5, 2020