TURVEY Cynthia Cynthia Turvey
(née Woolley),
beloved wife of Trevor, passed away at her home on April 28th aged 91.
She worked for AC-Delco at Dunstable from 1943 to 1981, becoming secretary to the managing director in later years.
She was a member of
Dunstable Downs Golf Club and
former Treasurer of Dunstable and
District Local History Society.
A Celebration of Cynthia's Life and Interment of her Ashes will take place at Whipsnade Church at a date to be confirmed. A funeral service will be held in due course.
Enquiries to
White Dove Funeral Service,
phone number 01582 699884.
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020
