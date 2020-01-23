|
|
|
COMB David Sadly passed away on
25th December 2019,
surrounded by his family
who will miss him greatly.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 3.00pm at The Vale Crematorium, Stopsley. Everyone is welcome
to attend. No flowers please,
but donations in memory of David
may be made if desired
to HASAG or Macmillan, via www.memorygiving.com/davidcomb, or directly on the day.
Further enquiries to
Neville funeral service
01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 23, 2020