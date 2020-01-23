Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for David Comb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Comb

Notice Condolences

David Comb Notice
COMB David Sadly passed away on
25th December 2019,
surrounded by his family
who will miss him greatly.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 3.00pm at The Vale Crematorium, Stopsley. Everyone is welcome
to attend. No flowers please,
but donations in memory of David
may be made if desired
to HASAG or Macmillan, via www.memorygiving.com/davidcomb, or directly on the day.
Further enquiries to
Neville funeral service
01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -