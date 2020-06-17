|
|
|
Stone Dennis Vincent Passed away peacefully
on 3rd June 2020
aged 88 years.
COVID 19 restrictions mean that,
for now, a private cremation will take
place and a Memorial Service
to celebrate Dennis's life
will be arranged at a later date.
Thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Donations in memory of Dennis
may be made, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds.
LU6 3HD. Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020