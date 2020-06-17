Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Stone

Notice Condolences

Dennis Stone Notice
Stone Dennis Vincent Passed away peacefully
on 3rd June 2020
aged 88 years.
COVID 19 restrictions mean that,
for now, a private cremation will take
place and a Memorial Service
to celebrate Dennis's life
will be arranged at a later date.
Thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Donations in memory of Dennis
may be made, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds.
LU6 3HD. Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -