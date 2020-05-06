|
|
|
BIRD Derek Francis Well-known local pianist and organist.
Husband of Pat,
father to Richard and Caroline and
loving grandfather to Daniel.
Sadly passed away peacefully at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital on
26 April after a short illness aged 83.
A great loss to all his family and to the community of Dunstable after serving in many roles; as a church organist;
as a local councillor; chairman of governors at Northfields school; accompanist to the
Bedfordshire Police Choir.
Known as "Grandad" to many
Icknield School pupils and as Mr Bird to many at Beecroft School over the years and many others that he helped in the Lower Schools Music Festivals and mentoring at Northfields.
Private funeral with a service of thanksgiving for the life and work of Derek to follow at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Derek's
can be made via White Dove Funeral Directors addressed to the
Priory Church (Organ Fund).
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020