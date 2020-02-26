|
|
|
SMOWTON Derek
also known
as "Dave" Passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
3rd February 2020, aged 86 years.
Husband to Pam for 47 years, father
to Stephen, Keith, Sue and Karen.
Funeral service takes place at
1:00pm on Friday 6th March 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be
made directly to Help for Heroes
or via a donation box on the day.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 26, 2020