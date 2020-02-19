Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Spratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Spratt

Notice Condolences

Derek Spratt Notice
SPRATT Derek John Passed away on
9th February 2020, aged 92 years.
He will be dearly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place at 1:30pm on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at
The Methodist Church,
The Square, Dunstable,
followed by the committal
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Royal British Legion
may be made via a donation box
on the day of the funeral.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -