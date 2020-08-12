|
|
|
Keane (nee Warr)
Diane Formerly of Luton,
passed away peacefully on
13 July 2020 in Ballycastle,
Northern Ireland aged 67 years.
Much loved mother of Sarah and Gary, beloved daughter of the late Lon and Win, very dear grandmother of Rocco, Felix, Summer, Amy, Bailey and India, and dear sister of Bill and the late Ann.
Fondly remembered by
Declan and Kerry.
Funeral was strictly private owing
to Government advice.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, to Whizz-Kidz at justgiving.com/fundraising/diane-keane.
Lovingly remembered.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 12, 2020