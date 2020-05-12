|
|
|
murphy BA Hons MSc
Diarmuid Sean Son of Seamus (deceased) and
Marie Diarmuid passed away
on Sunday 3rd May, 2020,
in Dublin, aged 57 years.
His funeral was held in Dublin on
Wednesday 6th May 2020.
Diarmuid grew up in Luton, attending The Sacred Heart Junior school and Cardinal Newman Catholic
Secondary school.
He was a devout supporter of
Luton Town Football Club
and a fan of The Clash.
He has lived in Dublin since 1996 and for nearly seven years has been a much respected lecturer in the Culinary Arts
at TU Dublin having previously been a chef for over 30 years.
Diarmuid was the beloved husband of Annemarie, cherished and much loved father of Eimear, Roisin and Diarmuid Jnr., and will be greatly missed by them and his mother Marie, step-father Martin, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Katie, nephews Joshua and Kacper
and by his extended family here,
in Ireland and abroad.
Tributes may be viewed
and left on www.RIP.ie and www.cunninghamsfunerals.com
Published in Luton News on May 12, 2020