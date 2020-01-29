Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Firmin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Firmin

Notice Condolences

Donald Firmin Notice
FIRMIN Donald Kenneth (AKA 'Don') Passed away on 21st January 2020, aged 65 years.
He will be dearly missed by his
mother Kay, brothers Barry & Phillip,
sister Diane, daughters Donna & Katie, his 3 grandchildren, plus all his extended family members,
loyal customers & friends.
Funeral service takes place at 1:00pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Sarcoma UK or
Willen Hospice may be made
on the day via a donation box.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -