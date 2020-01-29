|
|
|
FIRMIN Donald Kenneth (AKA 'Don') Passed away on 21st January 2020, aged 65 years.
He will be dearly missed by his
mother Kay, brothers Barry & Phillip,
sister Diane, daughters Donna & Katie, his 3 grandchildren, plus all his extended family members,
loyal customers & friends.
Funeral service takes place at 1:00pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for Sarcoma UK or
Willen Hospice may be made
on the day via a donation box.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020