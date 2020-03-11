|
|
|
CALVER Doreen Passed away on
28th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Mum to Ann and mother-in-law
to Kevin, nan to Sean and Kieran
and nan-in-law to Katie,
great nan to Elsa and Ruby.
Funeral service takes place at
3:00 pm on Wednesday 18th March
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made directly to Keech Hospice Care
or via a donation box on the day. Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020