Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Doreen Pitty
PITTY Doreen Winifred of Rosedale Care Home, Luton, passed away peacefully
on Tuesday 14th April 2020 aged 85. Much loved wife of Peter, loving mother of Julia, Kim, Jenny and Mark,
dear mother in law of George, Clair and Clive and cherished grandma of
Henry, Eleanor, Alex, Tim,
Lauren, Jack and Scott.
Family flowers only.
Donations welcome and appreciated
for Rethink can be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com
/doreenpitty.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Neville House, Marsh Road, Luton,
LU3 2RZ. 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020
