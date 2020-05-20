|
ROGERS Doris Esther Passed away peacefully on 8th May 2020,
aged 86 years.
Dearly missed by all
her family and friends.
After much thought it has been decided by Doris' family
that for now, a private service of cremation will take place.
Once concerns for the coronavirus have passed, a celebration
of Doris' life and scattering
of her ashes will take place.
They thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Donations in memory of Doris
may be made, if desired, to
The Blue Cross c/o White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street
South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on May 20, 2020